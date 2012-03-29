Sally Seltmann Launches Alphabet Botanical Side-Project

Sally Seltmann
Photo by David Greenwald

Sally Seltmann's rewarding album with Seeker Lover Keeper finally saw U.S. release this year, but Rawkblog's favorite Aussie singer's being especially productive at the moment: her latest venture is Alphabet Botanical, a self-proclaimed side-project geared toward more collaborations. She has three quite Seltmann-y songs up at Alphabet Botanical's website, with the best being "Pick Me Up," a charming duet with Ben Lee. "A New Feeling" is on iTunes now -- I'll keep you posted when there's a larger-scale release.