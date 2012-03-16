SXSW 2012: Rawkblog and TwentyFourBit's Waynestock II

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Thursday marked Rawkblog and TwentyFourBit's second annual unofficial SXSW day party, lovingly dubbed "Waynestock II," if only by us. For me, having seen only two of our seven bands before (J. Irvin Dally and Waynestock alumni ARMS), it was a chance to gather all my favorite SXSW-playing groups in one place. And without too much hyperbole, every single one delivered. (Even better: how great is it to learn that your favorite bands are charming and nice and accommodating in real life, and then give them high fives? Pretty great!) Huge thanks to J. Irvin Dally, Big Deal, A Classic Education, the Mynabirds, ARMS, Lissy Trullie and North Highlands for a day I don't think any attendees will forget. And also to our sponsors: O.N.E. Coconut Water, DoradoPkg - Music Packaging and Topspin for helping make it happen, as well as the Jackalope and their crew for making everything sound great. Not to mention our top-secret video crew (coming soon!) for being troopers and, at last, you for coming and dancing and making the bands (and me) feel really loved.

If you didn't make it out, you can still grab a mixtape of our bands here. Highly recommended! Enjoy the photos, and look for full SXSW coverage next week here and on Twitter now.

All photos by David Greenwald