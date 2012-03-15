Today: Rawkblog and TwentyFourBit's Waynestock II

Our second annual unofficial Austin day party kicks off at noon today, with thanks once again to our sponsors at O.N.E. Coconut Water, DoradoPkg Music Packaging and Topspin. Free beer! Free coconut water!

The details:

The Jackalope

Thurs., March 15, Noon - 6PM

404 East 6th Street

Lineup/Set times:

12:30 J. Irvin Dally

1:20 Big Deal

2:10 A Classic Education

3:00 The Mynabirds

3:50 ARMS

4:40 Lissy Trullie

5:30 North Highlands

Come say hi. I'll be wearing a green button-down shirt unless I change my mind in the next four hours.

A note on SXSW programming: somehow, I took literally 900 photos on Wednesday but spent my evening covering Billboard's showcase (for Billboard) so I'm a few hours behind. I'll probably do Waynestock II coverage tomorrow and SXSW proper coverage in full next week. I assume if you don't care now that you won't care next week and vice versa. The photos are coming out nice and I want to take the time to edit them properly before they're posted in beautiful 1018px in the new redesign. Cool? Cool.