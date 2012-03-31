Tom Jones Taps Ethan Johns, Stella Mozgawa for 'Spirit in the Room'

Contrary to Mr. Jones' most famous song, it is, in fact, unusual to get a producer like Ethan Johns (Ryan Adams, Laura Marling) and a drummer like Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint) both on an aging disco icon's new record. Spirit in the Room, Jones' suddenly very promising covers collection, is due May 21 in the UK, with a U.S. date still to come. [via Consequence of Sound]

The track list:

01. Tower Of Song (Leonard Cohen)

02. (I Want To) Come Home (Paul McCartney)

03. Hit Or Miss (Odetta)

04. Love And Blessings (Paul Simon)

05. Soul Of A Man (Blind Willie Johnson)

06. Bad As Me (Tom Waits)

07. Dimming Of The Day (Richard Thompson)

08. Travelling Shoes (Vera Hall Ward)

09. All Blues Hail Mary (Joe Henry)

10. Charlie Darwin (The Low Anthem)