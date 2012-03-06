Video/MP3: A Classic Education - 'Forever Boy'

A Classic Education - Forever Boy (Official Video) from A Classic Education on Vimeo.

A Classic Education might be the best-kept indie-pop secret since the Shins. The Italian band's excellent debut (a Rawkblog '11 favorite) certainly shimmers with much of the same medium-fi melodic cleverness that made Oh, Inverted World such a classic. The band's in the midst of a national tour with Ganglians and Cloud Nothings and will be making a stop at our SXSW unofficial day party on Thursday, March 15.

A Classic Education - "Forever Boy": mp3

You can download the full Waynestock II mixtape and RSVP on Facebook. If you're heading to Austin this year, you can get my complete guide to the festival as a PDF or Amazon e-book -- and help fund our party! See you there.