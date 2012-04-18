Premiere: Little Owl - 'Tucked Away, Our Home Our Mountain'
Santa Barbara's Little Owl tracked this one at John Vanderslice's Tiny Telephone Studios, so you already know it sounds great. The band's latest single is a sharp, spastic synth-rock effort that skews close to the glory days of 2002 New York moping (note the Interpol-esque bass line) with a much-needed dash of Southern California sun. Go ahead, dance yr spirit hood clean.
It's the A-side of a single due on Cool Summer Records on May 25; hear their 2010 debut EP in full below.