Ryan Adams to Release iTunes Session April 24

Like the early portions of his recent solo shows, the eight-track set draws largely on Heartbreaker and Ashes & Fire, as well as his excellent cover of Bob Mould's "Black Sheets of Rain." Adams discouraged bootlegging on his last solo tour to make room for an official release -- so hopefully a longer set is still on the table, but there are a handful of (pretty spectacular) shows floating around the Internet anyway, if you're so inclined. [via Exclaim]

Track list:

1. Dirty Rain

2. Oh My Sweet Carolina

3. Lucky Now

4. Houses on The Hill

5. Black Sheets of Rain

6. Chains of Love

7. Ashes and Fire

8. My Winding Wheel