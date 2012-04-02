Video/MP3: Bowerbirds - 'Tuck the Darkness In'

"Tuck the Darkness In" by Bowerbirds from Secretly Jag on Vimeo.

Simply put, Bowerbirds' The Clearing is their best album yet -- and one of my folk favorites of this young year. You can find my full review over on the A.V. Club. The album's out now on Dead Oceans and the band plays the Troubadour on Saturday, April 7.

Bowerbirds - "Tuck the Darkness In": mp3

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