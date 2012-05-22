Co-Premiere: Highlands - 'Railroad'

Just in time for the My Bloody Valentine reissues, meet Highlands, a new shoegaze act from Long Beach, Calif. MBV's a good starting point, of course, but on "Railroad," the band unleashes an aggressive, complex sound built as much on the rhythm section's grunge assault as the yawning guitar effects.

The band's debut, Singularity, is out June 26. (And thanks to Beats Per Minute, Listen Before You Buy, the Blue Indian and We All Want Someone To Shout For for sharing this premiere with me.)

Highlands - "Railroad": mp3