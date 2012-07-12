New Music: Weird Dreams - 'Found' EP

<a href="http://toughloverecords.bandcamp.com/album/weird-dreams-found">Weird Dreams - Found by Weird Dreams</a>

London guitar glimmer-chasers Weird Dreams have done the right thing (#SpikeLee) and, now that hard copies are sold out, put their limited-edition Found EP online. The band's catchy, blurry Choreography is one of my favorites of the year -- this is well worth paying what you want for. For completists (which you are), Weird Dreams have a great new split single out with Girls Names that you can hear below and buy from Slumberland.

(Homepage photo by Leon Diaper)