Infrasonic Sound Heads to Sunset

For the locals: I had the pleasure of going to a press day at Infrasonic Sound's new building on Sunset Blvd. the other day, and it looks terrific, Dwell-worthy design with ears-centric function. The new space allows for bands to sit in on the ever-mysterious mastering process in a pair of new control rooms geared specifically toward vinyl mastering, with the wax pressed on the premises. No shipping it off, presumably no awful test pressings. The new digs (which also house drool-worthy recording store Vintage King downstairs) represent an expansion for Infrasonic, an Echo Park mainstay that just recorded the crucial upcoming LA Font album, among other local favorites. Go give them your Kickstarter money. (Full disclosure: they gave me a delicious breakfast sandwich.)