New Music: Ava Luna - 'Water Duct'

<a href="http://wvmusic.bandcamp.com/track/water-duct-2">Water Duct by Ava Luna</a>

Ava Luna caught my ears thanks to Twin Sister's numerous Twitter endorsements, as well as their giving the young group an opening tour slot. Ava Luna's Echo show was thoroughly winning, evoking Dirty Projectors' harmonic bravery against the backdrop of gritty, deconstructionist R&B. Singer Carlos Hernandez looks like he just moved into his freshman dorm but sings like he's been singing for 500 years, to coin a phrase -- a juxtaposition that makes their live show all the more impressive. The band's Ice Level is good, not yet great, a show of potential that "Water Duct" begins to fulfill. The song was recorded through the great Shaking Through series, which also produced Twin Sister's "Meet the Frownies."