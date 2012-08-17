New Music: Suburban Living - 'Float In Clouds'

In case you didn't know: Captured Tracks is my favorite record label going. Suburban Living's "Float in Clouds" is deeply Captured Trackscore, specifically Craft Spells' aggressive drum programming and, uh, the entire roster's glimmering guitars. The band's Cooper's Dream EP is an enjoyable enough genre exercise, though the vocals are buried so deep it's a wonder Wesley Bunch doesn't suffocate. "Float in Clouds" boasts the set's strongest hooks; if this is the dream-pop revival's second wave, I hope it rolls on forever. (That said, I also hope we can skip 2013 buzz bands Craftsmen Style Home and Middle-Class Lawn.)

The Cooper's Dream EP is out now on Bandcamp.