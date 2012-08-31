Vote For My SXSW Panel!

Pals, today's the last day of open voting for SXSW 2013's slate of panels and I could use your clicks: I'm pitching one with Simon Vozick-Levinson (Rolling Stone) and Lindsay Zoladz (Pitchfork) dubbed "Guiltless Pleasures: Imagining a Post-Snob World." It'll discuss why we're so defensive -- and antagonistic -- over who likes what, the roles of cultural capital and authenticity, indie elitism, Nicki Minaj and "real hip-hop" and much, much more. (Like Taylor Swift, probably.) You can read all about it and click the "thumbs up" sign right here -- if you don't have an SXSW account, no pressure. Thanks, as always.