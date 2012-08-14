Co-Premiere: Wickerbird - 'Druids'

A deep, dark folk song, Wickerbird's "Druids" evokes shadowy forests and backwoods trails that extend well past the horizon. The multitudinous harmonies might suggest otherwise, but the band's the solo project of Mt. Rainier, Wash., musician Blake Cowan, who treats his vocals as swaying strands to cocoon the double-tracked guitars that drive "Druids." Like all the best trips, the destination's unclear -- the journey, lovely as it is eerie, is the thing. By the way, Nicolas Cage's The Wicker Man? No relation. Not the bees!

Wickerbird's The Crow Mother is due Sept. 25. Hear more on Bandcamp.

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