Photos: Divine Fits, Lord Huron @ Hotel Cafe, 8.21.12

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A Thing Called Divine Fits describes itself pretty well: not a spearhead of innovation, not a genre game-changer, just a humble little rock record. And a satisfying one. Divine Fits merges the rock 'n' roll pedigree and intense style of Britt Daniel (Spoon) and Dan Boeckner (Wolf Parade, Handsome Furs) in a gritty, effective fashion, with the band's pleasure in playing evident at their intimate Hotel Cafe show. Daniel and Boeckner both entered the stage in matching black sleeveless shirts, Daniel's turned inside out and his sleeves rolled up to stay in on the joke -- a sign of the easy camaraderie a fresh collaboration can bring. Also: Britt Daniel definitely goes to the gym.

Deservedly rising L.A. act Lord Huron was a strong opener, if one ready to take on bigger rooms. The band's upcoming Lonesome Dreams is a solid debut, though its foggy production doesn't quite do justice to the technical and emotional clarity of the group's live take on tropical-tinged folk-rock. They should be opening for Dave Matthews Band, or at least Fleet Foxes, anywhere they can get outdoors with a few thousand bottles of wine.