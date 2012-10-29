Mark Eitzel Talks 'Nowhere' with Simon Stephens: Video Premiere

Mark Eitzel's excellent Don't Be a Stranger is a departure for the longtime American Music Club frontman, acoustic and evocative in the spirit of artists such as Nick Drake. The musician's been discussing the new record with his friends in a recent video series, including, in today's Rawkblog-exclusive episode, British playwright Simon Stephens -- who liked Eitzel's earlier stuff better.

He'll be in Los Angeles for a pair of dates next week. See his full dates below:

Nov 01 Berkeley, CA - Starry Plough

Nov 02 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

Nov 03 Santa Monica, CA - McCabe's Guitar Shop

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Nov 05 Santa Cruz, CA - The Crepe Place

Nov 07 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

Nov 08 Vancouver, BC CAN - Electric Owl

Nov 09 Portland, OR - The Star Theater

Nov 23 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Nov 24 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

Nov 25 Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub

Nov 26 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Nov 28 Toronto, ON - Rivoli Club

Nov 29 Buffalo, NY - Ninth Ward Arts

Nov 30 Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

Dec 01 Somerville, MA - Johnny D's

Dec 03 New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

Dec 04 Washington, DC - Black Cat Backstage

Dec 05 Baltimore, MD - Golden West Cafe

Dec 06 Philadelphia, PA - North Star Bar

Dec 08 Raleigh, NC - Kings Barcade

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