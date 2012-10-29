Mark Eitzel Talks 'Nowhere' with Simon Stephens: Video Premiere
Mark Eitzel's excellent Don't Be a Stranger is a departure for the longtime American Music Club frontman, acoustic and evocative in the spirit of artists such as Nick Drake. The musician's been discussing the new record with his friends in a recent video series, including, in today's Rawkblog-exclusive episode, British playwright Simon Stephens -- who liked Eitzel's earlier stuff better.
He'll be in Los Angeles for a pair of dates next week. See his full dates below:
Nov 01 Berkeley, CA - Starry Plough
Nov 02 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
Nov 03 Santa Monica, CA - McCabe's Guitar Shop
Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
Nov 05 Santa Cruz, CA - The Crepe Place
Nov 07 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
Nov 08 Vancouver, BC CAN - Electric Owl
Nov 09 Portland, OR - The Star Theater
Nov 23 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
Nov 24 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
Nov 25 Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub
Nov 26 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Nov 28 Toronto, ON - Rivoli Club
Nov 29 Buffalo, NY - Ninth Ward Arts
Nov 30 Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
Dec 01 Somerville, MA - Johnny D's
Dec 03 New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
Dec 04 Washington, DC - Black Cat Backstage
Dec 05 Baltimore, MD - Golden West Cafe
Dec 06 Philadelphia, PA - North Star Bar
Dec 08 Raleigh, NC - Kings Barcade
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