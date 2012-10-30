Video: Haim's Sound & Vision Mini-Documentary

This is a lot of fun: at home with sister act/L.A. Unheard alumni Haim, a staggeringly talented trio that's impressed everyone from Twin Shadow to Ryan Adams. The best part is their doting dad, who checks their drum tuning and wears a Hemingway sweater. Worth your 12 minutes. It's unclear if the band's signed a label deal or finished a debut album yet, but at the pace of their current ascent, it's safe to expect big, much-deserved things from them in 2013. Red Bull made this, and whoever's running their music outreach is doing a nice job -- they were also involved with last year's Tokyo Police Club covers record.

Here's a killer new one from Haim, "Don't Save Me":