Premiere: Dragon Inn 3 - 'Rocket Launcher'

It's been a great year -- arguably the best since Prince's pre-"formerly known as" glory days -- for soulful, chanteuse-driven electro. Look no further than Jessie Ware, Sky Ferreira, Solange Knowles and now Dragon Inn 3, a trio led by Roni Dickey and fleshed out with her brother Phil (of indie-pop geniuses Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin) and Brook Linder. The group's latest, "Rocket Launcher," finds Dickey getting breathy and calling in "late for work" over humming synths and drum tracks straight from the John Hughes IMDb page. The soundtrack to your next montage.

You can buy the band's Ghoul School EP/cassette on Bandcamp.

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