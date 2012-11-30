Video: The Staves - Yours Truly Session

The Staves are a sister trio whose full-length I've been anticipating since learning Glyn and Ethan Johns -- the father-son producers behind everyone from the Who to Ryan Adams -- were both going to work with the band, the duo's first-ever collaboration. I can't imagine a higher recommendation; seeing them at SXSW this year didn't dim my excitement. The Staves' expectations-topping debut album, Dead & Born & Grown, hopefully sees U.S. release next year. As you'll find in Yours Truly's excellent session with the trio above, their harmonies are just stunning. You can stream the album over at TwentyFourBit.

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