Video: Ultraista - 'Wash It Over'

Despite a decade-plus of Nigel Godrich obsession -- I bought Beck's Sea Change on release day in the quiet, awful days before advance streams -- I managed to sleep on the longtime Radiohead producer's new band. Ultraísta's superb self-titled debut is full of gummy-bear synthesizers and familiar sounds: among the many highlights, "You're Out" evokes Kid A's lemon-sucking and "Wash It Over" provides a floating showcase for Laura Bettinson's feather-light vocals. Watch the "Wash It Over" video above. The band just canceled some dates due to a family emergency but hopefully they'll be back on the road later this year.