Video: Miguel - Tiny Desk Concert

I covered the Grammys for Billboard last week and was struck, like most viewers, by Miguel's stripped-down performance of "Adorn." The singer's Kaleidoscope Dream album didn't touch me in the way it did many fans: the production, a rock/R&B hybrid, was progressive but too mushy for his stunning voice to rise above it often enough for my taste. That's solved above. One thing I love about Miguel: his sense of humor, which brings laughs without resorting to (also amazing) R. Kelly-level ridiculousness.