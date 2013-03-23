Hey, RSS readers!

I see you. You may have heard about the coming death of Google Reader. Here are two other options, if you haven't switched yet: The Old Reader, which is what it sounds like, and Feedly, which is a little flashier. You can follow my writing on Tumblr and Twitter.

Rawkblog is 8 years old now and is still alive. As ever, full-time freelancing doesn't leave a lot of room for this blog, but I'm still paying for the web space and I don't particularly trust Tumblr. Thanks for following me here for so long. Up next: many SXSW photos and in April, a massive group project I think you'll really enjoy. Keep an eye out.