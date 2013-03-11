SXSW 2013: 82 Bands to Watch, Sorted By Line Insanity

There are thousands of bands playing SXSW. Thousands. Every year, I skim a few hundred of them beforehand in hopes of finding some hidden gems—then spend hours rigorously hunting down the potentially least populated parties to see the year’s better buzz bands. Below, you’ll find the most honest list of interesting SXSW bands I can give you, sorted by how easy I think it’ll be to see them. One of the fun parts of SXSW is seeing how many people actually care about these bands in real life, so I don’t have a crystal ball for show attendance, just my gut instincts and many, many hours of research. If Body Parts blow up and leave you waiting in line all night, I apologize.

<a href="http://davidgreenwald.bandcamp.com/album/sxsw-music-2013-the-unofficial-guide">SXSW Music 2013: The Unofficial Guide by David Greenwald</a>

This is an excerpt from my ebook guide to SXSW 2013. You can pay what you want for it on Bandcamp; it also includes a daily party guide, tips and tricks for surviving the festival, food and drink, and basically everything else you need to know this week. And without further ado:

Good Bands Nobody's Really Heard Of Yet

Lucy Rose

The Staves

Body Parts

Night Beds

So Many Wizards

NZCA/Lines

Agent Ribbons

Dana Falconberry

Kim Janssen

Archie Pelago

Churchill

Doe Paoro

Gliss

Emma Louise

The Eastern Sea

His Clancyness

Brothers in Law

Allison Weiss

Boy + Kite

Hannah Georgas

Hiatus Kaiyote

Dead Leaf Echo

Dreamend

Lemuria

Good Bands Who Might Have Some Blog Hype But You Can Probably Catch Relatively Easily

Indians

Torres

Empress Of

Diana

Shugo Tokumaru

Jacco Gardner

Alpine

Goldroom

Fallulah

High Highs

Devon Williams

Jesca Hoop

Mount Moriah

Haerts

Good Bands Who Have More Blog Hype Who Might Be Hard To See

Charli XCX

Haim

Fear of Men

Icona Pop

Sky Ferreira

Hundred Waters

Action Bronson

Kitty Pryde

Chelsea Light Moving (Thurston Moore)

Autre Ne Veut

Waxahatchee

CHVRCHES

Angel Haze

Lord Huron

Mac DeMarco

Rhye

Good, Once-Popular Bands Who Have Been Around Long Enough That This Is A Cool Opportunity To Catch Them

Hayden

Ghostface Killah

RZA (RZA and Ghostface could be packed but they’re playing tiny spots—could go either way. They could also be playing a secret Wu-Tang set at the Scoot Inn on Thursday, so plan accordingly. Rumors!)

Daedalus

Leigh Nash (Sixpence None the Richer)

Third Eye Blind

Good Bands Playing the Radio Day Stage Which is Really Easy to Get Into With a Badge

Iron & Wine

Devendra Banhart

Vampire Weekend

Good, Currently Popular Bands You've Probably Seen Already Or Should Catch Elsewhere

DIIV

Divine Fits

Jim James

Flaming Lips

Youth Lagoon

The Polyphonic Spree

Baths

Why?

Camera Obscura

Toro Y Moi

Danny Brown

Beach Fossils

Kisses

Ridiculously Popular Bands I Will Personally Try To See Anyway Because #YOLO

Tegan and Sara

Paramore

The Zombies (!)

Pretty Good Bands I Will Catch If Nobody More Interesting Is Playing

Blue Hawaii

Leif Vollebekk

Idiot Glee

Get the full guide on Bandcamp.