<a href="http://uncoolmag.bandcamp.com/album/uncool-1-guiltless-pleasures">UNCOOL #1: Guiltless Pleasures by UNCOOL</a>

For the last couple months, I've been working with some of my favorite writers to put together the first issue of UNCOOL, a new music publication for curious people. This issue is themed and titled Guiltless Pleasures. It's about exploring why we worry about the music we love and the forms that can take -- from watching a favorite band's career publicly implode to embracing a once-embarrassing teenage passion to, uh, skipping Arcade Fire to see Soundgarden. You'll also find a reenactment of my SXSW panel on the future of snobbery, which was the titular inspiration for this project.

UNCOOL #1: Guiltless Pleasures is a 43-page .pdf that you can read on your computer, tablet or phone. Here's what's inside:

* Punk Rock Princesses: A Case for Something Corporate by Devon Maloney

* Dangerously in Love: My Decade with Beyonce by Jamieson Cox

* Repeat Offenders: Pressing Play, Over and Over Again by Harley Brown

* Guiltless Pleasures: Imagining a Post-Snob World by David Greenwald, Simon Vozick-Levinson and Lindsay Zoladz

* Miss You Like Crazy: Canada's Lost Boy Bands by Melody Lau

* He Ain't Even Know It: On Rick Ross, Rap, and Responsibility by Henry Adaso

* I Don't Wanna Come Back Down From This (Sound)Cloud by Taleen Kalenderian

* Why Bother? Talking To Myself About Weezer by Jillian Mapes

With the help of readers like you, UNCOOL is a publication that pays its contributors. Thanks in advance for your support.

DOWNLOAD UNCOOL #1: GUILTLESS PLEASURES.