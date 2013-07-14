Video: Ashley Eriksson - 'Good Storm' (Live)

Ashley Eriksson's Colours, her solo debut, is a sort of lo-fi Carole King-in-Olympia session-pop almost-classic. The songs are simple and unassuming in their arrangements and performance but written and delivered with painstaking craft. It is a deceptive, melancholy piece of work. It is out now on K Records and I really love it. The video above is one in a series of Eriksson playing the album song by song on pianos across the city where she lives; the song below appears on Colours, vivid and lovely.