ARMS - 'Comfort,' 'EP2' Due in September

New York's ARMS will follow up 2011 indie rock classic (yes) Summer Skills with EP2, a exuberant collection of guitar-hero jams gritty with July sweat. I've heard it in full: it's all as good as "Comfort," the lead single you can hear below. Given that indie rock in 2013 is largely synth-pop divas, major label O Brother, Where Art Thou tribute acts and screechy punk, EP2 sounds like the second coming of Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain. If you're into that kind of thing (you are!), EP2 is due on Paper Garden Records on Sept. 10.

// Pre-order ARMS' EP2 from Paper Garden.