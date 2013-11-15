New Music: Fine Pets, All Dogs, Tennis

Everything is on fire in Fine Pets' No Gaze, an album that proves the C86 revival -- now fully reanimated, and dancing on its predecessors' graves -- extends beyond the impressive curation of Slumberland and Captured Tracks. The Portland band uses treble like a weapon, swinging their guitar sounds to the limit without ever loosening their grip on melody's hilt. Recommended if you like Deerhunter, the first MINKS album and damaging your hearing.

<a href="http://bestsupportingactress.bandcamp.com/album/no-gaze">NO GAZE by fine pets</a>

All Dogs are among the best of the non-screamy lady-led punk rockers going these days, many of whom were named in Maria Sherman's MTV Hive round-up. They remind me of Swearin', which is to say they really remind me of Letters to Cleo, which is to say they rule.

<a href="http://alldogs.bandcamp.com/album/split-tape-w-slouch">split tape w/slouch by all dogs</a>

On their Small Sound EP, Tennis continues to build up its sound, each new release further from the gimmicky garage of the duo's debut. Young & Old wound up being one of my most-played albums of 2012, its melodies newly undeniable over the Black Keys' Patrick Carney's production. Richard Swift handled their latest set, raising reasonable concerns from Jill Mapes that the band's a producer's vessel, but when the hooks are this good, I can't say I care.

