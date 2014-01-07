Welcome to Rawkblog's rolling 2014 album release calendar, one writer's attempt to corral the ever-growing iTunes/vinyl/CD/7"/Bandcamp release dates of every worthwhile band on Earth into a single useful page. As always, this is a list of albums, EPs and singles I'm personally interested in or intrigued by, not an exhaustive document; all dates are subject to change; albums released on an unofficial basis will be listed under "digital releases" and not tied to a specific date. This year, I'm going to include Amazon buy links if applicable -- if you purchase through those, you'll be supporting this site.

January 7

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks - Wig Out at Jagbags (Matador)

January 21

Crushed Stars - Farewell Young Lovers (Simulacra Records)

January 28

Hospitality - Trouble (Merge)

Pontiak - INNOCENCE (Thrill Jockey)

February 4

+/- - Jumping the Tracks (Teen-Beat)

Marissa Nadler - July (Sacred Bones/Bella Union)

February 11

Thumpers - Galore (Sub Pop)

February 25

Priscilla Ahn - This Is Where We Are (SQE)

March 4

Linda Perhacs - The Soul of All Natural Things (Asthmatic Kitty)

Drive By Truckers - English Oceans (ATO)

Diane Cluck - Boneset (Important)

Ava Luna - Electric Balloon (Western Vinyl)

Real Estate - Atlas (Domino)

March 25

Jimi Goodwin (Doves) - Odludek (Heavenly)

Tokyo Police Club - Forcefield (Mom + Pop)

April 8

April 15

April 21

Asher Roth - RetroHash

EELS - The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett

Fear of Men - Loom

Future - Honest

Kelis - Food

April 28

Brody Dalle - Diploid Love

Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots (Warner Bros.)

Chad VanGaalen - Shrink Dust (Sub Pop)

Pixies - Indie Cindy

Ray LaMontagne - Supernova

Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra - Hang On To Each Other EP

Wye Oak - Shriek

May 5

Fujiya & Miyagi - Artificial Sweeteners

Gruff Rhys - American Interior

Hamilton Leithauser - Black Hours (ex-Walkmen)

Lil Wayne - Tha Carter V

Lily Allen - Sheezus

Pure X - Angel

Sarah McLachlan - Shine On

SBTRKT - Transitions I

tUnE-yArDs - Nikki Nack

May 12

Guided by Voices - Cool Planet

Mirah - Changing Light

May 20

Bry Webb (the Constantines) - Free Will (Idee Fixe)

American Football - American Football Deluxe Edition reissue (Polyvinyl)

June 3

Devon Williams - Gilding the Lily (Slumberland)

The Donkeys - Ride the Black Wave (Easy Sound)

July 29

Jenny Lewis - The Voyager (prod. Ryan Adams) (Warner Bros.)