2014 Album Release Calendar
Welcome to Rawkblog's rolling 2014 album release calendar, one writer's attempt to corral the ever-growing iTunes/vinyl/CD/7"/Bandcamp release dates of every worthwhile band on Earth into a single useful page. As always, this is a list of albums, EPs and singles I'm personally interested in or intrigued by, not an exhaustive document; all dates are subject to change; albums released on an unofficial basis will be listed under "digital releases" and not tied to a specific date. This year, I'm going to include Amazon buy links if applicable -- if you purchase through those, you'll be supporting this site.
January 7
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks - Wig Out at Jagbags (Matador)
January 21
Crushed Stars - Farewell Young Lovers (Simulacra Records)
January 28
Hospitality - Trouble (Merge)
Pontiak - INNOCENCE (Thrill Jockey)
February 4
+/- - Jumping the Tracks (Teen-Beat)
Marissa Nadler - July (Sacred Bones/Bella Union)
February 11
Thumpers - Galore (Sub Pop)
February 25
Priscilla Ahn - This Is Where We Are (SQE)
March 4
Linda Perhacs - The Soul of All Natural Things (Asthmatic Kitty)
Drive By Truckers - English Oceans (ATO)
Diane Cluck - Boneset (Important)
Ava Luna - Electric Balloon (Western Vinyl)
Real Estate - Atlas (Domino)
March 25
Jimi Goodwin (Doves) - Odludek (Heavenly)
Tokyo Police Club - Forcefield (Mom + Pop)
April 8
April 15
April 21
Asher Roth - RetroHash
EELS - The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett
Fear of Men - Loom
Future - Honest
Kelis - Food
April 28
Brody Dalle - Diploid Love
Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots (Warner Bros.)
Chad VanGaalen - Shrink Dust (Sub Pop)
Pixies - Indie Cindy
Ray LaMontagne - Supernova
Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra - Hang On To Each Other EP
Wye Oak - Shriek
May 5
Fujiya & Miyagi - Artificial Sweeteners
Gruff Rhys - American Interior
Hamilton Leithauser - Black Hours (ex-Walkmen)
Lil Wayne - Tha Carter V
Lily Allen - Sheezus
Pure X - Angel
Sarah McLachlan - Shine On
SBTRKT - Transitions I
tUnE-yArDs - Nikki Nack
May 12
Guided by Voices - Cool Planet
Mirah - Changing Light
May 20
Bry Webb (the Constantines) - Free Will (Idee Fixe)
American Football - American Football Deluxe Edition reissue (Polyvinyl)
June 3
Devon Williams - Gilding the Lily (Slumberland)
The Donkeys - Ride the Black Wave (Easy Sound)
July 29
Jenny Lewis - The Voyager (prod. Ryan Adams) (Warner Bros.)