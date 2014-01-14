Jessica Pratt - 'Game That I Play'

In August, Jessica Pratt's Pickathon set was almost entirely new songs. The tracks of her sublime self-titled debut, I found out, were years old, and she told a KEXP interviewer at the Portland-area festival she'd be moving to Los Angeles and finishing the new set. It appears the elusive folk singer's completed work on at least one track: "Game That I Play," which retains the acoustic mystery of her otherworldly first album. Recommended if you like Joanna Newsom, Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Lady of the Island" or burning incense.

Photo: Jessica Pratt at Pickathon, August 2013. Credit: David Greenwald