Rawkblog vs. SXSW

I'll be at the SXSW Music Festival for the fifth year running next week. Full disclosure: I really, really love it, even it means slogging through the line for the #BraveBold #PotatoChip #HeartDisease #LadyGaga #BuzzBand concert. Here is a bunch of stuff I wrote/made/am doing there.

SXSW.Rawkblog.com

I've done a guide to SXSW the last two years. This year's is a whole free website, with tips on tacos, #menswear, avoiding lines, bands and pretty much everything else you need to know to have a great time or get a sense of the craziest festival on Earth.

Why South by? 13 Portland bands explain their trips to SXSW

For the Oregonian, I surveyed 12 bands and interviewed the Chicharones, an independent hip-hop act that's been attending since 2001. Given the Lady Gaga situation, I found their answers pragmatic and interesting.

SXSW 2014: 9 Portland bands the world needs to know

A few of my local favorites. Worth your time whether or not you'll be in Austin.

Be Your Own Tastemaker: Music Discovery in 2014

I'm moderating a panel with some smart folks (including Bandcamp's Andrew Jervis) about the health of music discovery and how to go about finding music yourself, minus the filters. I can't promise I won't make fun of Spotify. It's next Thursday at 12:30 in the Convention Center.

I will be reporting all next week on Oregonlive.com/music and on Twitter. See you at the shows without the free stuff.