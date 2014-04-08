Rawkblog on Facebook

1) I didn't know you could embed Facebook posts. But you can!

2) Facebook has gone from being a helpful clearing house of information to an algorithm-driven, advertising-based platform that encourages people like me to pay money to get people like you to see what I'm doing. There is a better way to do that, which is to click the "Get notifications" button as pictured above and then you'll -- allegedly -- see every Facebook update. Go ahead, if you're into it. I've been doing this for my favorite musicians as well and it's a nice improvement over the newsfeed.

Here's the Rawkblog Facebook page. You can also sign up for the David Greenwald + Rawkblog mailing list, which is a monthly email with my best writing, good reads and some music picks.

Thanks, folks.