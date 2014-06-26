A Sunny Day in Glasgow - 'In Love With Useless' Video
Sorta-shoegaze act A Sunny Day in Glasgow has always seemed like the kind of band I'd love -- Glasgow alone is usually a free pass to my heart, though the band's actually from Philly -- but they never connected until Sea When Absent, an album that twists jarring experimentation and huggable pop together like Lemmon and Matthau. It's out now on Lefse.
2014 summer tour dates:
07/03 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott
07/06 - Washington, DC @ DC9
07/07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café
07/08 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
07/09 - Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse
07/11 - Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
07/12 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Back Bar
07/13 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
07/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Hemlock Tavern
07/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre
07/17 - Tempe, AZ @ Last Exit
07/19 - Kansas City, MO @ Czar Bar
07/20 - Forth Worth, TX @ Lola's Saloon
07/21 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
07/22 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/23 - Athens, GA @ Caledonia Lounge
07/24 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
07/25 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
07/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
07/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's