A Sunny Day in Glasgow - 'In Love With Useless' Video

Sorta-shoegaze act A Sunny Day in Glasgow has always seemed like the kind of band I'd love -- Glasgow alone is usually a free pass to my heart, though the band's actually from Philly -- but they never connected until Sea When Absent, an album that twists jarring experimentation and huggable pop together like Lemmon and Matthau. It's out now on Lefse.

2014 summer tour dates:

07/03 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

07/06 - Washington, DC @ DC9

07/07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

07/08 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

07/09 - Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

07/11 - Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

07/12 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Back Bar

07/13 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

07/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Hemlock Tavern

07/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

07/17 - Tempe, AZ @ Last Exit

07/19 - Kansas City, MO @ Czar Bar

07/20 - Forth Worth, TX @ Lola's Saloon

07/21 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

07/22 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/23 - Athens, GA @ Caledonia Lounge

07/24 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

07/25 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

07/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

07/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's