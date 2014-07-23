LA Font - 'Teen Bazooka'

It's happened: LA Font has become as good as the '90s bands who architected the Los Angeles act's reference points. "Teen Bazooka" is the top half of the indie rockers' new Kill/Hurt single, which drops July 29, and their first new music since terrific sophomore album Diving Man. Full disclosure: these guys are my pals, and they might also be yours soon enough. Catch them on their East Coast touring debut this summer, with a Brooklyn stop at Baby's All Right on Aug. 24.

Buy it on Bandcamp or pre-order the vinyl from Kill/Hurt.