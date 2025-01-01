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An emotional review of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'
What did you think about 'Star Wars'? is the wrong question. How did it make you feel?
Archives: 2015
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Episode 48: The Leftovers, Jessica Jones, Year-End Music Grousing
Did... Damon Lindelof do something good?
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Episode 47: Pretty Little Liars '5 Years Forward'
Breaking down the "5 Years Forward" special, from fashion updates to Mona's ferocious return.
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Episode 46: The Best Albums of 2015
Dave and Dom discuss their favorite music of the year. Episode recorded on new microphones!
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Episode 45: Madonna, 'The Martian,' Quentin Tarantino
Dave and Dom go to the Madonna concert, watch "The Martian" and spitball on Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight."
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Episode 44: Heatmiser, Michigan movies, 'Starship Troopers,' Wes Anderson
The Pretty Little Grown Men podcast on Paul Verhoeven's misunderstood sci-fi film, Elliott Smith's former band, the best Michigan movies and more.
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Episode 43: Ryan Adams, Taylor Swift and Father John Misty's music vortex
"1989," Velvet Underground parodies and how money shapes the businesses of music, film and journalism.
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Episode 42: Pretty Little Liars' weird tech, real or fake?
Holograms, blue snarfing and the rest of Pretty Little Liars' tech, explained.
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Episode 41: Sci-Fi Grab Bag
"Ex Machina," "Ender's Game" and much more sci-fi discussion on a 90-minute "PLL"-hiatus episode.
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Deeper into 'Ryan Adams,' a clear-eyed classic
Listen closer and hear the most seamless storytelling of Adams' career.
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Episode 40: 'Pretty Little Liars' Season 6A reviewed, ft. Mark Abraham
Friend of the show Mark Abraham joins us to talk Charlotte's reveal and what it means for the future of "PLL."
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Episode 39: Pretty Little Liars S06E10 Season Finale
A revealed! The stunning conclusion of "Pretty Little Liars."