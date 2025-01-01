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Premiere! Sleep Good - 'Dream Dealer'
Hear the new instrumental album from Austin's adventurous Sleep Good.
Archives: January, 2015
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Episode 22: Pretty Little Liars S05E17, 'Bin of Sin'
In this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, Dave and Dom discuss Ezra's mature move, Toby's secret plans and the Liars' total panic.
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Best Music Writing 2014
16 (or so) of the most interesting, well-penned pieces of the year.
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Episode 21: Pretty Little Liars S05E16, 'Over a Barrel'
On this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast: Mona's barrel problem, Caleb's paranoia and proof that Jason's probably evil.
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Episode 20: Pretty Little Liars S05E15, 'Fresh Meat'
In the latest Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, David and Dom discuss Mrs. Marin's dangerous liaisons, Alison's alibi and a bloody discovery.
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I Never Learned To Drive Vol. III
The third volume of my surreal pop series, with Foxes in Fiction, Bear in Heaven, Mr Twin Sister, David Bowie and more.
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Episode 19: Pretty Little Liars S05E14: 'Through a Glass, Darkly'
In this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, Dave and Dom discuss the climactic Season 5B premiere.
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Jens Lekman delivers 'Postcard #1,' the first of a year's worth
Lekman will chronicle his 2015 feelings in a 52-week series on the way to his next album.
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Happy New Year
I'm happy to be in 2015 and I'm glad you're here with me.