Live from Treefort Music Fest 2015

For the first year in six years, I wasn't in Austin for SXSW this month. I did miss it, but I spent last week cramming for 400 bands instead of 2,000 while plotting my trip to Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest, which kicks off today. I'll be reporting in words and photos daily (and hourly) for The Oregonian.

Keep up with my coverage here:

* OregonLive.com/Music

* Instagram

* Twitter

* Meerkat

Yes, Meerkat. Follow along, it'll be fun.