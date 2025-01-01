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Episode 68: Pretty Little Liars S07E12, 'These Boots Were Made for Stalking'
We liked this episode! David and Dom discuss the return of Jenna, Emily's new teenage rival, Spencer's feelings and much more.
Archives: April, 2017
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Episode 67: Pretty Little Liars S07E11, 'Playtime'
'Pretty Little Liars' returns with Spencer's real mom revealed and a new A.D. game.
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Episode 66: Pretty Little Liars - Final Season Preview
The Pretty Little Grown Men podcast returns to preview the last 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars.