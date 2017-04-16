Episode 66: Pretty Little Liars - Final Season Preview

Pretty Little Liars is coming back for its final season in 2017 (Freeform)

Pretty Little Liars is back for its final 10 episodes starting on Tuesday, April 18. In our first podcast in months, David and Dom talk about our hopes and fears for the show's conclusion and, ahem, Noel Kahn's head.

We'll be recapping and analyzing every episode this spring, so subscribe to the podcast, tell your friends and get ready for many hours of complaining about Haleb and Ezria.

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