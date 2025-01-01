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Episode 73: Pretty Little Liars S07E16, 'The Glove That Rocks the Cradle'
Does Spencer have an evil twin, or is blackmailing the cops actually a good idea?
Archives: May, 2017
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Episode 72: Pretty Little Liars S07E15, 'In the Eye Abides the Heart'
Breaking down Troian Bellisario's Pretty Little Liars directing debut, A.D.'s new face, and more in the Pretty Little Grown Men podcast.
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Episode 71: PLL Off Week - Infuriating PLL Things, What We're Writing
Dave and Dom talk about BuzzFeed's very correct 27 Fucking Infuriating Things that happened on the show, plus what we've been out doing and writing lately.
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Episode 70: Pretty Little Liars S07E14, 'Power Play'
The truth about Charlotte and Mrs. DiLaurentis, the A.D. team tempts Aria, and a huge Emison revelation.
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Episode 69: Pretty Little Liars S07E13, 'Hold Your Piece'
Dave and Dom take stock of a heavy episode, Aria's detective work and the show's turn toward darker drama.