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Episode 77: Pretty Little Liars S07E20, "Til DeAth Do Us PArt"
The "Pretty Little Liars" series finale delivers the answers we've been waiting for. Was it worth it?
Archives: June, 2017
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Episode 76: Pretty Little Liars S07E19, 'Farewell, My Lovely'
Pretty Little Liars races to the series finish. Dave and Dom break it all down, until they run out of drinks.
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Episode 75: Pretty Little Liars S07E18, 'Choose or Lose'
A wedding, a twin theory, an ultimatum, and a sexy montage, all in this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast.
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Episode 74: Pretty Little Liars S07E17, 'Driving Miss Crazy'
The Mona we love is back, more Hastings mess and Mary Drake returns.