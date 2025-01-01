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I'm speaking at WordCamp Portland and WordCamp Seattle 2018
Giving my performance talk, How to Clean Up the WordPress Database.
Archives: 2018
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Styling WordPress categories
How to better style and customize WordPress categories and tags in theme templates.
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Add GitHub-style syntax highlighting to your website with Ulysses 13 and CSS
Color-code your code examples without a plugin or JavaScript library, thanks to Ulysses 13's amazing new code blocks.
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First Look: Chapman & Brocker - "Dance Of The Crazy Man"
Chapman & Brocker's 2008 debut is a theatrical, surreal pop swirl that evokes the Beach Boys' existential longing.
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CSS Grid: Understanding grid-gap and fr vs. auto units
Working through CSS Grid's new fractional unit, making it play nice with auto, and why it's time to use grid-gap for all your margins.
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How I tracked WordPress spam links to their plugin malware
Tracking down a spam function in a rogue version of the Logos Showcase plugin.
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Grading the White House's WordPress website
Turns out the White House uses the same SEO plugin you do.