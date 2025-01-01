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How I semi-automated our podcast workflow
Tagging, encoding, and uploading our podcast files with a single command.
Archives: April, 2019
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E06
The truth about Mason, Caitlin makes a political endorsement, and Ava finds her bloom.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E05
Allison has a dead girl heart to heart with Taylor and the Perfectionists crash into a new level of danger.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E04
On this week's podcast, The Perfectionists offers its most emotionally deep episode yet.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E03
The Perfectionists raises the stakes in an episode full of big reveals and growing relationships.
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Setting up Python3 and Pip3 on your Mac
Get the latest version of Python going for use with Ansible, aws-cli and other tools.