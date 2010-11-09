Rawkblog's recommended reading/listening/downloading/watching. These are all sites that I attempt to check in with daily, or at worst, weekly; many are run by people I consider friends. I hope it's useful. Send me more suggestions at: Rawkblog AT gmail DOT com.

Dave Rawkblog links, including my writing and photography portfolios:

DavidGreenwald.net

Music/MP3 Blogs:

Bradley's Almanac | RSS | Twitter

The Catbirdseat| RSS | Twitter | Label

Chromewaves | RSS | Twitter

Eardrums | RSS Twitter

Easily Fooled | RSS

Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands | RSS

Gorilla Vs. Bear | RSS | Twitter

I Guess I'm Floating | RSS | Twitter: Connor | Nathaniel | Label

Knox Road | RSS | Tumblr | Twitter

MBV Music | RSS

Pretty Goes With Pretty | RSS | Twitter

Said The Gramophone | Skatterbrain | Twitter

Stereogum | RSS | Twitter (Main) + Scott | Amrit | Brandon | Jessica

TwentyFourBit | RSS | Twitter

You Ain't No Picasso | RSS | Twitter

Yvynyl | Twitter

We Listen For You | RSS | Twitter

L.A. Music Blogs:

An Aquarium Drunkard | RSS | Twitter

Buzz Bands | RSS | Twitter

Classical Geek Theatre | RSS | Twitter

Passion of the Weiss | RSS

Rock Insider | RSS | Twitter

Radio Free Silver Lake | RSS

Rollo & Grady | RSS | Twitter

Inflight At Night | RSS

You Set The Scene | RSS

LA-Underground | RSS

More music writers/thinkers:

Pitchfork Reviews Reviews | RSS

Des Noise | Twitter | Tumblr

Hardcore For Nerds | RSS

Marathonpacks | RSS

Live Music Cinematographers:

Black Cab Sessions | Vimeo | Twitter

Southern Souls | Twitter

Take-Away Shows | RSS

Yours Truly | RSS

Music Webzines:

Cokemachineglow | RSS | Blog RSS | Twitter

Pitchfork | Twitter: Main | Ryan Schreiber

MP3 Aggregators:

Elbo.ws

The Hype Machine

Shuffler.fm

L.A. Tour Dates:

Oh My Rockness

Live Music/Bootlegs:

Archive.org | Daytrotter | Mount Eerie Preservation Society (The Microphones) | NYC Taper | Ryan Adams Archive

A&E/Pop Culture:

New York Times Movies | NYT Music | L.A. Times Music | Pop & Hiss | Vulture (the best!)

Men's Style:

Fuck Yeah Menswear | GQ | Nerd Boyfriend | Put This On | Sartorially Inclined | Valet

Radio + Podcasts:

KCRW | The Best Show | The Sound of Young America | The Treatment | UCLAradio.com

Comics, web & otherwise:

Achewood | Dinosaur Comics | Exploding Dog | Neil Gaiman | The Perry Bible Fellowship | Stan Lee (Twitter)

More Sites:

Longform

PetaPixel

More Blogs:

Sarah Spy

Tangents and the Times

More Angelenos:

Origami Vinyl

The Golden State

The Surly Goat