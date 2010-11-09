Blogroll
Rawkblog's recommended reading/listening/downloading/watching. These are all sites that I attempt to check in with daily, or at worst, weekly; many are run by people I consider friends. I hope it's useful. Send me more suggestions at: Rawkblog AT gmail DOT com.
Dave Rawkblog links, including my writing and photography portfolios:
DavidGreenwald.net
Music/MP3 Blogs:
Bradley's Almanac | RSS | Twitter
The Catbirdseat| RSS | Twitter | Label
Chromewaves | RSS | Twitter
Eardrums | RSS Twitter
Easily Fooled | RSS
Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands | RSS
Gorilla Vs. Bear | RSS | Twitter
I Guess I'm Floating | RSS | Twitter: Connor | Nathaniel | Label
Knox Road | RSS | Tumblr | Twitter
MBV Music | RSS
Pretty Goes With Pretty | RSS | Twitter
Said The Gramophone | Skatterbrain | Twitter
Stereogum | RSS | Twitter (Main) + Scott | Amrit | Brandon | Jessica
TwentyFourBit | RSS | Twitter
You Ain't No Picasso | RSS | Twitter
Yvynyl | Twitter
We Listen For You | RSS | Twitter
L.A. Music Blogs:
An Aquarium Drunkard | RSS | Twitter
Buzz Bands | RSS | Twitter
Classical Geek Theatre | RSS | Twitter
Passion of the Weiss | RSS
Rock Insider | RSS | Twitter
Radio Free Silver Lake | RSS
Rollo & Grady | RSS | Twitter
Inflight At Night | RSS
You Set The Scene | RSS
LA-Underground | RSS
More music writers/thinkers:
Pitchfork Reviews Reviews | RSS
Des Noise | Twitter | Tumblr
Hardcore For Nerds | RSS
Marathonpacks | RSS
Live Music Cinematographers:
Black Cab Sessions | Vimeo | Twitter
Southern Souls | Twitter
Take-Away Shows | RSS
Yours Truly | RSS
Music Webzines:
Cokemachineglow | RSS | Blog RSS | Twitter
Pitchfork | Twitter: Main | Ryan Schreiber
MP3 Aggregators:
Elbo.ws
The Hype Machine
Shuffler.fm
L.A. Tour Dates:
Oh My Rockness
Live Music/Bootlegs:
Archive.org | Daytrotter | Mount Eerie Preservation Society (The Microphones) | NYC Taper | Ryan Adams Archive
A&E/Pop Culture:
New York Times Movies | NYT Music | L.A. Times Music | Pop & Hiss | Vulture (the best!)
Men's Style:
Fuck Yeah Menswear | GQ | Nerd Boyfriend | Put This On | Sartorially Inclined | Valet
Radio + Podcasts:
KCRW | The Best Show | The Sound of Young America | The Treatment | UCLAradio.com
Comics, web & otherwise:
Achewood | Dinosaur Comics | Exploding Dog | Neil Gaiman | The Perry Bible Fellowship | Stan Lee (Twitter)
More Sites:
Longform
PetaPixel
More Blogs:
Sarah Spy
Tangents and the Times
More Angelenos:
Origami Vinyl
The Golden State
The Surly Goat