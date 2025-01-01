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Episode 40: 'Pretty Little Liars' Season 6A reviewed, ft. Mark Abraham
Friend of the show Mark Abraham joins us to talk Charlotte's reveal and what it means for the future of "PLL."
Archives: Pretty Little Grown Men
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Episode 39: Pretty Little Liars S06E10 Season Finale
A revealed! The stunning conclusion of "Pretty Little Liars."
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Episode 38: Pretty Little Liars S06E09
The Drunk Mom Detective Club makes its Pretty Little Liars debut.
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Episode 37: Pretty Little Liars S06E08, 'FrAmed'
Aria's art disaster, a new villain (or two!) and the return of Red Coat.
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Episode 36: Pretty Little Liars S06E07
Charles' birthday, Mike's return and more Pretty Little Liars madness.
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Episode 35: Pretty Little Liars S06E06 + Carly Rae Jepsen
Wait, Charles is alive?!
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Episode 34: Pretty Little Liars S06E05 / True Detective S2E2
This week's podcast: The final word on Charles and why 'True D' is terrible now.
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Episode 33: Pretty Little Liars S06E04
The truth about Charles heats up. Plus, 'True Detective' Season 2 talk.
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Episode 32: PLL S06E03, Game of Thrones S05E10
Pretty Little Grown Men split episode! The Game of Thrones season finale and Pretty Little Liars' summer of answers continues.
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Episode 31: PLL S06E02 / Game of Thrones S05E09
Split episode! Dave and Dom pivot from Pretty Little Liars to Game of Thrones.
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Episode 30: Pretty Little Liars, S06E01
Pretty Little Grown Men podcast: The Liars' fiery Season 6 debut, plus Game of Thrones and more.
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Episode 29: Pretty Little Liars S5 review, ft. Claire Lobenfeld
David, Dom and a special guest look back at Season 5 and toward next year's mysteries.