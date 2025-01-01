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Episode 28: Pretty Little Liars S05E25 'Welcome to the Dollhouse'
On this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast: The explosive Pretty Little Liars Season 5 finale arrives at last.
Archives: Pretty Little Grown Men
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Episode 27: Pretty Little Grown Men S05E24, 'I'm a Good Girl, I Am'
In this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast: Andrew's archery skills, Ezra's hypocrisy and why A will be someone we know well.
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Episode 26: Pretty Little Liars S05E23, 'The Melody Lingers On'
In this week's Pretty Little Grown Men, Dave and Dom analyze Ali's trial and definitely think Mona's alive.
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Episode 25: Pretty Little Liars S0522, 'To Plea Or Not To Plea'
On this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, David and Dom tackle every A theory they can think of.
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Episode 24: Pretty Little Liars S05E19-21 Round-Up
In this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast: Mike's Mona revelation, Spencer goes to London and more A madness.
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Episode 23: Pretty Little Liars S05E18, 'Oh, What Hard Luck Stories...'
In this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast: Mona flashbacks, spooky Mike and feeling just a little bit over it.
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Episode 22: Pretty Little Liars S05E17, 'Bin of Sin'
In this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, Dave and Dom discuss Ezra's mature move, Toby's secret plans and the Liars' total panic.
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Episode 21: Pretty Little Liars S05E16, 'Over a Barrel'
On this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast: Mona's barrel problem, Caleb's paranoia and proof that Jason's probably evil.
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Episode 20: Pretty Little Liars S05E15, 'Fresh Meat'
In the latest Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, David and Dom discuss Mrs. Marin's dangerous liaisons, Alison's alibi and a bloody discovery.
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Episode 19: Pretty Little Liars S05E14: 'Through a Glass, Darkly'
In this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, Dave and Dom discuss the climactic Season 5B premiere.
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Episode 18: 'Pretty Little Liars' 2014 Christmas Special
David and Dom discuss the 2014 "Pretty Little Liars" Christmas special and search for answers in Ali's dark dreams
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Episode 17: Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar'
David and Dom discuss "Interstellar," director Christopher Nolan's frustrating sci-fi odyssey.