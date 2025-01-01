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Grading the White House's WordPress website
Turns out the White House uses the same SEO plugin you do.
Archives: Web Dev
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Improve MAMP for WordPress local dev with 3 upgrades
Use the ImageMagick image processor, enhance WP-CLI compatibility, and add virtual hosts for better domain names with the MAMP app.
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Make a Simple Sticky Footer with 4 Lines of Flexbox Code: Learn CSS
Solve the sticky footer problem with an easy Flexbox technique.
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Learn Sass: Just the Easy Stuff
Make the switch from CSS to Sass to write cleaner, simpler, stronger code.
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301 Redirects in Apache: HTTPS, WWW, and URL switching
How I moved the Rawkblog.com family over to a single and secure canonical URL.