Bands and Artists
Bands and Artists | Television Shows
My 50-ish favorite bands, in no particular order and of course subject to change. Posted to give you a shortcut to tell if you will actually enjoy the music posted on this blog.
Elliott Smith/Heatmiser
The Softies/Rose Melberg/Tiger Trap/Go Sailor
Radiohead
Ryan Adams/Whiskeytown
The Radio Dept.
Joni Mitchell
The Beatles
Ben Folds Five
Jens Lekman
Neil Young
Nick Drake
The National
Belle & Sebastian
Frank Sinatra
Wilco
Simon & Garfunkel
Jon Brion
Destroyer
Fiona Apple
Beulah
Spoon
Bill Callahan/Smog
The Clientele
Wu-Tang Clan
Sufjan Stevens
John Coltrane
Burt Bacharach
Kanye West
The Smiths
New Buffalo/Sally Seltmann
Al Green
Chad VanGaalen
Yo La Tengo
Beachwood Sparks
Clipse
The Who
Rufus Wainwright
Kings of Convenience
The Supremes
Dave Matthews Band
R.E.M.
Andrew Bird
Sea Snakes
The Thrills
Gang Starr
Stan Getz
Big Star
The Dismemberment Plan
Hayden
Luiz Bonfa
Paramore
Iron & Wine
The Wrens
The Decemberists (2002-2005)
Harlem Shakes/ARMS