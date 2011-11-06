Bands and Artists | Television Shows

My 50-ish favorite bands, in no particular order and of course subject to change. Posted to give you a shortcut to tell if you will actually enjoy the music posted on this blog.

Elliott Smith/Heatmiser

The Softies/Rose Melberg/Tiger Trap/Go Sailor

Radiohead

Ryan Adams/Whiskeytown

The Radio Dept.

Joni Mitchell

The Beatles

Ben Folds Five

Jens Lekman

Neil Young

Nick Drake

The National

Belle & Sebastian

Frank Sinatra

Wilco

Simon & Garfunkel

Jon Brion

Destroyer

Fiona Apple

Beulah

Spoon

Bill Callahan/Smog

The Clientele

Wu-Tang Clan

Sufjan Stevens

John Coltrane

Burt Bacharach

Kanye West

The Smiths

New Buffalo/Sally Seltmann

Al Green

Chad VanGaalen

Yo La Tengo

Beachwood Sparks

Clipse

The Who

Rufus Wainwright

Kings of Convenience

The Supremes

Dave Matthews Band

R.E.M.

Andrew Bird

Sea Snakes

The Thrills

Gang Starr

Stan Getz

Big Star

The Dismemberment Plan

Hayden

Luiz Bonfa

Paramore

Iron & Wine

The Wrens

The Decemberists (2002-2005)

Harlem Shakes/ARMS