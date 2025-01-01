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Episode 36: Pretty Little Liars S06E07
Charles' birthday, Mike's return and more Pretty Little Liars madness.
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Episode 35: Pretty Little Liars S06E06 + Carly Rae Jepsen
Wait, Charles is alive?!
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This is what a correction looks like
Collected thoughts on censorship, political correctness, Amy Schumer and social justice warfare.
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Episode 34: Pretty Little Liars S06E05 / True Detective S2E2
This week's podcast: The final word on Charles and why 'True D' is terrible now.
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Episode 33: Pretty Little Liars S06E04
The truth about Charles heats up. Plus, 'True Detective' Season 2 talk.
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Episode 32: PLL S06E03, Game of Thrones S05E10
Pretty Little Grown Men split episode! The Game of Thrones season finale and Pretty Little Liars' summer of answers continues.
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Episode 31: PLL S06E02 / Game of Thrones S05E09
Split episode! Dave and Dom pivot from Pretty Little Liars to Game of Thrones.
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I Never Learned To Drive Vol. IV
The never-ending dream / psych / shoegaze / synth mixtape series continues.
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Episode 30: Pretty Little Liars, S06E01
Pretty Little Grown Men podcast: The Liars' fiery Season 6 debut, plus Game of Thrones and more.
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Why Beyonce's burger video just destroyed veganism
No one can ever be vegan again after the "Feeling Myself" video.
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Life advice for Millennials
Knowledge darts from the brink of 30.
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Enough with poptimism: Music critics have bigger problems
Sure, maybe Rihanna's a genius. Does anyone but us care?