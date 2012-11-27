Rawkblog Playlist Club: Holiday Specials 2012

Available now through December 24: Sign up for a one-year or six-month membership of Rawkblog Playlist Club and save up to 25%. You'll get:

* A custom-made Personal Mixtape with at least a dozen of your new favorite bands

* A weekly playlist with our favorite new album of the week plus a vintage classic that inspired it, direct to your Spotify inbox

* A weekly newsletter with reviews of both albums plus links to the week's great music writing and news

All hand-picked/typed by David Greenwald, founder of Rawkblog and a writer for Billboard, Rolling Stone and many more. Playlist Club memberships make a great gift for a friend or fellow music fan -- or for yourself!

Order below via Amazon or PayPal. You'll get an email from me shortly about gift information, so please use an email you check regularly.

One-Year Holiday Subscription: $26.99 (a 25% savings)

Six-Month Holiday Subscription: $14.99

Press and Praise

“The weekly Playlist Club newsletter is always a very welcome sight in my inbox—with its effortless Spotify integration it has brought many a wonderful album from past & present to my attention. I love getting personal, focused and carefully selected recommendations that make for a stress-free alternative of keeping up with what’s new in indie pop & rock. For that smallest of contributions, joining the club is a no-brainer!”

– Hendrik Jasnoch, One Week // One Band founder, Playlist Club member

“Following 20+ blogs and downloading 100 mp3s to find 1 or 2 gems gets old. Dave Greenwald’s Playlist Club is a great way to discover the best new albums and hear older, hidden gems each week without having to spend hours on the internet listening to bad music.”

– Zack Robbins, Playlist Club member

“Playlist Club is an invaluable service. It would take a decade of trolling the internet to discover all of the great bands and artists that David Greenwald has introduced me to in the past few months. If you love your ears, join Playlist Club.”

–Ryan Sartor, Playlist Club member